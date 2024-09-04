First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) vs. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Critical Survey

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Capital pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial pays out 115.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get First Capital alerts:

Volatility & Risk

First Capital has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Capital and Waterstone Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Capital and Waterstone Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $42.04 million 2.50 $12.79 million $3.57 8.76 Waterstone Financial $129.03 million 2.25 $9.38 million $0.52 28.42

First Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waterstone Financial. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waterstone Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 22.04% 11.78% 1.04% Waterstone Financial 6.14% 3.73% 0.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Capital beats Waterstone Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides residential mortgage loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, credit cards and other personal loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts. It also provides transaction deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, demand deposits, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, and time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use; and personal term loans and investment services. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also invests in a portfolio of securities include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, collateralized mortgage and municipal obligations, and other debt securities. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.