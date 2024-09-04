First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Update

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community Bankshares

In other news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $115,284.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,853.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,838,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102,183 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 2.0 %

FCBC stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. 32,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

