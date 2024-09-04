First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.33. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 73,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

