First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.07.
First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
