First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

