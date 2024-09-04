First Merchants Co. (FRME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on September 20th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
First Merchants has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.
First Merchants Stock Performance
Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $38.25. 8,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.
About First Merchants
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
