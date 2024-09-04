First National Trust Co Acquires 30,346 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of TJX opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

