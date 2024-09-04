First National Trust Co Acquires 7,057 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

