First National Trust Co Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 300.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,364,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,644 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $483.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

