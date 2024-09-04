First National Trust Co Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after buying an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,739 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LHX opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $245.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

