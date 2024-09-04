First National Trust Co Has $4.31 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $120.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

