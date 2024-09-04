First National Trust Co Has $53.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Trust Co cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $53,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.87.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.