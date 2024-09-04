First National Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.