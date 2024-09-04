First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,558,000 after purchasing an additional 433,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $757,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSX by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,128,000 after buying an additional 1,060,204 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

