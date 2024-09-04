First National Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $571.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $552.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $253.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.