First National Trust Co Sells 2,203 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First National Trust Co cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned about 0.45% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

