First National Trust Co Sells 3,467 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aflac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,129,000 after acquiring an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average of $89.40. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.