First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.79

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 1766891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,276,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,423,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

