First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Stock Position Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.72. 20,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $63.87.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

