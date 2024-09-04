First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.14. 57,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.