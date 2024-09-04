First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

