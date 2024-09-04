Flare (FLR) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $690.58 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flare has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,506,088,235 coins and its circulating supply is 46,419,655,137 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,506,090,703.96423 with 46,419,655,137.94723 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01487274 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $4,394,447.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

