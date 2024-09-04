FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Price Performance

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLNG stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 588,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,423. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in FLEX LNG by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.