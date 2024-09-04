Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Stock Down 6.9 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $218.71 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.95 and a 200 day moving average of $213.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

