Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises 1.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 92.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $359.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.50. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

