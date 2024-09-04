Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 319,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,636,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.6% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 341,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 36,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

