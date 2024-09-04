Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

