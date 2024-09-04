Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 67 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,605,032. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

LLY stock opened at $956.53 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $895.06 and its 200 day moving average is $825.20. The firm has a market cap of $909.09 billion, a PE ratio of 140.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

