Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

