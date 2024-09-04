Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys 607 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,393,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,769,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $364.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

