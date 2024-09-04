Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 41.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $230.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

