Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $713,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 63,436 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

