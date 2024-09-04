Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

