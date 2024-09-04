Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 24,911 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $27,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,573,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,925. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.