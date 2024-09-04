Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,804 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 100.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.91. 400,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,595,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $239.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.49, for a total value of $3,637,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,210,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,882,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,829,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.49, for a total value of $3,637,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,210,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,882,194.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,164 shares of company stock valued at $23,760,225. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

