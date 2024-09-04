Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19,428 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BA traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.12. The company had a trading volume of 940,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,922. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $158.30 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

