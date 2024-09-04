Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,679 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $63.64.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

