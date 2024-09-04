Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 317,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 50,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 986,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after buying an additional 230,619 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,631,433 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

