Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,439 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,439 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,088,000 after buying an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,242,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $61.67. 56,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,038. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.