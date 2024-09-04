Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock worth $420,470,807 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Walmart stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $77.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

