Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,574,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 302,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,154.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 159,607 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,855,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

VRIG stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

