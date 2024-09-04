Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after buying an additional 788,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after acquiring an additional 626,618 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Visa by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,895,015,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,900,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,317,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $278.68 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $509.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.05.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.16.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

