Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BOND opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $94.38.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.