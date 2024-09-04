Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,086 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,561,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,950,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $548.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $570.34 and a 200-day moving average of $542.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

