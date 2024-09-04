Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 11,907 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

