Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 18,646 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

