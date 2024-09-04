Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

