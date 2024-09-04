Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 31,312 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,312 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $32,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,104,000 after purchasing an additional 846,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,534,000 after purchasing an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

