Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 590 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,718,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.