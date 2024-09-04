FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 930 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,860,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,419,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,534,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.1 %

OMC opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

