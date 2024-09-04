FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

